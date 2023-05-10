Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2018

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 288.50 290.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 292.00 295.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.70 77.

50

UAE DIRHAM 78.70 79.50

EURO 315.00 318.00

UK POUND 362.40 366.00

AUD $ 193.00 195.00

CAD $ 214.00 216.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.70