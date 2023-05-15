UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 15 May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 285.05 285.75

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 291.00 294.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.

20

UAE DIRHAM 79.30 80.30

EURO 315.00 320.00

UK POUND 362.00 367.00

AUD $ 192.00 196.00

CAD $ 213.00 217.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.20 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.80 3.30

