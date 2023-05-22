UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 22 May 2018

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2018

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 285.75 288.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 302.00 305.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 80.80 81.

70

UAE DIRHAM 83.50 84.20

EURO 326.00 330.00

UK POUND 377.00 381.00

AUD $ 199.00 202.00

CAD $ 222.00 225.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Govern ..

UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Government Digital Excellence&#039;

10 minutes ago
 Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Counc ..

Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Council Presidency - Government

10 seconds ago
 Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

11 seconds ago
 No new legislation, courts being set up for Imran' ..

No new legislation, courts being set up for Imran's trial under existing laws: A ..

13 seconds ago
 Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shi ..

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shipping - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Biggest fines under EU privacy law

Biggest fines under EU privacy law

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.