Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2018

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 285.75 288.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 302.00 305.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 80.80 81.

70

UAE DIRHAM 83.50 84.20

EURO 326.00 330.00

UK POUND 377.00 381.00

AUD $ 199.00 202.00

CAD $ 222.00 225.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80