Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 25 May 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2023

Following were the Closing Rates offoreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates offoreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 285.40 286.50

U.

S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 306.00 309.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 81.70 82.50

UAE DIRHAM 83.70 84.50

EURO 328.70 332.00

UK POUND 378.20 382.00

AUD $ 199.00 201.00

CAD $ 224.00 227.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.40 3.80

