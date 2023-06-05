Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 07:54 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.
06 282.84
GBP 359.31 351.55
EUR 309.24 303.13
JPY 2.0630 2.0185
SAR 77.08 75.39
AED 78.72 77.51