Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 07:54 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

06 282.84

GBP 359.31 351.55

EUR 309.24 303.13

JPY 2.0630 2.0185

SAR 77.08 75.39

AED 78.72 77.51

