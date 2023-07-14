Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 214July 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 214July 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 275.95 277.90

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 278.00 281.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.70 74.50

UAE DIRHAM 76.70 77.50

EURO 310.50 315.50

UK POUND 363.00 368.00

AUD $ 188.30 193.30

CAD $ 209.50 214.50

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.50

