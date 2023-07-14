Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 214July 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 275.95 277.90

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 278.00 281.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.70 74.50

UAE DIRHAM 76.70 77.50

EURO 310.50 315.50

UK POUND 363.00 368.00

AUD $ 188.30 193.30

CAD $ 209.50 214.50

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.50