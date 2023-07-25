Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 288.00 289.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 290.00 293.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 78.00

UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.50

EURO 320.00 324.00

UK POUND 372.00 376.00

AUD $ 198.00 200.00

CAD $ 221.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00