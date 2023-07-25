Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 25 April 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 288.00 289.00
U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 290.00 293.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 78.00
UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.50
EURO 320.00 324.00
UK POUND 372.00 376.00
AUD $ 198.00 200.00
CAD $ 221.00 224.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00