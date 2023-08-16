Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 293.00 295.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 299.00 302.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 80.20 81.00

UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00

EURO 325.70 329.00

UK POUND 381.20 385.00

AUD $ 200.00 204.00

CAD $ 220.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00