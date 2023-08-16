Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 16 August 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 293.00 295.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 299.00 302.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 80.20 81.00

UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00

EURO 325.70 329.00

UK POUND 381.20 385.00

AUD $ 200.00 204.00

CAD $ 220.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

DWTC&#039;s hospitality division sees 32% growth i ..

DWTC&#039;s hospitality division sees 32% growth in H1&#039;23

11 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues r ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues receiving nomination files

11 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pa ..

Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pakistan from Sept 20

3 minutes ago
 Climate change contributing to inflation: Norway f ..

Climate change contributing to inflation: Norway fund boss

3 minutes ago
 SC disposes of PTI chief's plea for NA-31 votes re ..

SC disposes of PTI chief's plea for NA-31 votes recount

47 minutes ago
 Chinese logistics companies see improving business ..

Chinese logistics companies see improving business environment: survey

45 minutes ago
Australian fans heartbroken but proud after agonis ..

Australian fans heartbroken but proud after agonising World Cup exit

45 minutes ago
 Russia says 'eliminated' four Ukrainian 'saboteurs ..

Russia says 'eliminated' four Ukrainian 'saboteurs' at border

45 minutes ago
 SAU organizes seminar on education loss due to cli ..

SAU organizes seminar on education loss due to climate change

45 minutes ago
 SC to hear case against NAB law amendments on Aug ..

SC to hear case against NAB law amendments on Aug 18

45 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter ..

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter Suhana's journey

1 hour ago
 Some web services restored in Bangladesh amid fear ..

Some web services restored in Bangladesh amid fears of cyberattack

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business