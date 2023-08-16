Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 16 August 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 07:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 293.00 295.00
U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 299.00 302.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 80.20 81.00
UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00
EURO 325.70 329.00
UK POUND 381.20 385.00
AUD $ 200.00 204.00
CAD $ 220.00 224.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00