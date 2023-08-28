Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 28 August 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 06:56 PM
Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 301.75 302.25
U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 312.00 315.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 84.00 84.80
UAE DIRHAM 86.80 87.70
EURO 339.60 343.00
UK POUND 396.00 400.00
AUD $ 202.00 206.00
CAD $ 232.00 235.00
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00