Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 302.50 303.35

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 315.00 318.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 84.10 85.00

UAE DIRHAM 87.

10 88.00

EURO 342.50 346.00

UK POUND 399.00 403.00

AUD $ 203.00 208.00

CAD $ 231.00 236.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.50