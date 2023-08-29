Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 29 August 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 07:06 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 302.50 303.35
U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 315.00 318.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 84.10 85.00
UAE DIRHAM 87.
10 88.00
EURO 342.50 346.00
UK POUND 399.00 403.00
AUD $ 203.00 208.00
CAD $ 231.00 236.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.50