Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 30 August 2023
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 06:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 303.75 304.60
U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 316.50 319.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 84.50 85.40
UAE DIRHAM 88.
00 88.80
EURO 345.50 349.00
UK POUND 402.00 406.00
AUD $ 205.00 208.00
CAD $ 233.00 237.00
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00