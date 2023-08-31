Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 26 August 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 304.75 306.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 320.00 323.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 85.20 86.00

UAE DIRHAM 88.

60 89.50

EURO 348.50 352.00

UK POUND 407.00 411.00

AUD $ 205.50 209.50

CAD $ 234.50 238.50

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.50

