Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 04 September 2023

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 305.50 305.75

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 324.00 327.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 86.80 88.00

UAE DIRHAM 88.

80 90.00

EURO 348.00 353.00

UK POUND 406.00 412.00

AUD $ 212.00 215.00

CAD $ 240.00 245.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

