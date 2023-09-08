Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 08 September 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 07:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 302.50 303.50
U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 301.00 304.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 79.50 80.50
UAE DIRHAM 81.
50 82.50
EURO 320.00 324.00
UK POUND 373.00 377.00
AUD $ 191.00 194.00
CAD $ 218.00 222.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00