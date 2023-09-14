Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 14 September 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 297.70 298.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 295.00 298.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.80 79.80

UAE DIRHAM 81.

50 82.50

EURO 317.00 321.00

UK POUND 370.00 374.00

AUD $ 190.00 194.00

CAD $ 217.00 221.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

