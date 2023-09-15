Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 15 September 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 296.70 297.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 294.00 297.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.80 79.70

UAE DIRHAM 82.

00 82.80

EURO 315.00319.00

UK POUND 367.00 371.00

AUD $ 192.00 195.00

CAD $ 219.00 223.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

LHC dismisses plea for release of Mansha Bomb

LHC dismisses plea for release of Mansha Bomb

2 minutes ago
 Sweden throws royal bash for king's golden jubilee ..

Sweden throws royal bash for king's golden jubilee

7 minutes ago
 PPP is voice of four provinces: Says Ali Hassan

PPP is voice of four provinces: Says Ali Hassan

7 minutes ago
 Dr Javed for ensuring health, well-being of childr ..

Dr Javed for ensuring health, well-being of children

7 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali invit ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali invites foreign businessmen to inve ..

6 minutes ago
 Economy showing signs of recovery: Shamshad Akhtar ..

Economy showing signs of recovery: Shamshad Akhtar

6 minutes ago
Sindh University clinches TEDx license, announces ..

Sindh University clinches TEDx license, announces to hold it's first ever event ..

1 minute ago
 DC Sukkur reviews arrangements for Eid Milad SAW

DC Sukkur reviews arrangements for Eid Milad SAW

1 minute ago
 Journalists hold protest, demands immediate arrest ..

Journalists hold protest, demands immediate arrest of slain colleague

1 minute ago
 Building collapse: one killed, two injured in D-gr ..

Building collapse: one killed, two injured in D-ground

2 minutes ago
 Achackzai condemns attack on security force in Wal ..

Achackzai condemns attack on security force in Wali Tangi

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) ..

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves seven developmental ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business