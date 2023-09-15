Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 296.70 297.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 294.00 297.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.80 79.70

UAE DIRHAM 82.

00 82.80

EURO 315.00319.00

UK POUND 367.00 371.00

AUD $ 192.00 195.00

CAD $ 219.00 223.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00