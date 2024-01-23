Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 January 2024
January 23, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85276.75
GBP 359.96 352.17
EUR 308.18 302.07
JPY 1.9106 1.8693
SAR 75.42 73.79
AED 77.02 75.
86
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.45042
LIBOR 3M 5.57741
LIBOR 6M 5.58759
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.34277.25274.71272.00268.99266.05263.58
EUR 303.40302.44300.00297.42294.49291.58289.23
GBP 354.21 352.87349.69346.28342.46 338.72335.58
