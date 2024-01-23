Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 January 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 05:38 PM

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 january 2024

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85276.75

GBP 359.96 352.17

EUR 308.18 302.07

JPY 1.9106 1.8693

SAR 75.42 73.79

AED 77.02 75.

86

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.45042

LIBOR 3M 5.57741

LIBOR 6M 5.58759

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.34277.25274.71272.00268.99266.05263.58

EUR 303.40302.44300.00297.42294.49291.58289.23

GBP 354.21 352.87349.69346.28342.46 338.72335.58

APP/ms

