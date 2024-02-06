Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 February 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60276.51

GBP 354.42 346.69

EUR 303.63 297.63

JPY 1.9010 1.8600

SAR 75.36 73.73

AED 76.95 75.

79

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43800

LIBOR 3M 5.53419

LIBOR 6M 5.51209

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.43277.63275.40272.98270.28267.68265.14

EUR 299.31298.63296.61294.38291.84289.39287.03

GBP 349.14 348.16345.43342.44339.08 335.83332.66

APP/ms

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) G ..

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza of ..

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan chip giant TSMC announces second Japan plan ..

Taiwan chip giant TSMC announces second Japan plant

3 minutes ago
 Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

22 minutes ago
 President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln ..

President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln to heirs of insurance policyh ..

22 minutes ago
 Two citizen looted at gunpoint

Two citizen looted at gunpoint

22 minutes ago
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

21 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

21 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical ..

Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical trials' to start on Feb 7

21 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

21 minutes ago
 Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine ..

Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine: Kyiv

21 minutes ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business