Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 February 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60276.51
GBP 354.42 346.69
EUR 303.63 297.63
JPY 1.9010 1.8600
SAR 75.36 73.73
AED 76.95 75.79
79
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43800
LIBOR 3M 5.53419
LIBOR 6M 5.51209
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.43277.63275.40272.98270.28267.68265.14
EUR 299.31298.63296.61294.38291.84289.39287.03
GBP 349.14 348.16345.43342.44339.08 335.83332.66
