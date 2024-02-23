Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 February 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 05:42 PM

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 27, 2024

USD 279.1561

GBP 354.1096

EUR 303.1636

JPY 1.8600

