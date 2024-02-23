Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 February 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 05:42 PM
The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 27, 2024
USD 279.1561
GBP 354.1096
EUR 303.1636
JPY 1.8600
Recent Stories
Former 'IS bride' loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship
Over 15,000 Dengue cases in Sri Lanka so far this year
USAID empowers female engineers in energy sector
IUCN, COMSTECH forge alliance to promote 'Green Agenda'
World Bank delegation visits GCU
EOC, PPC ink MoU to create awareness about children’s diseases
HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agricu ..
USAID empowers female engineers in energy sector through innovative training pro ..
BISP launches annual reports for FY 2022-23 on key initiatives
SAU and TÄ°KA agreed to establish modern greenhouse facility
Senior adviser to Federal Ombudsman visits Passport office
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
More Stories From Business
-
Kitchen items' prices witnesses nominal increase of 0.04%28 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,200 per tola to Rs 214,10029 minutes ago
-
Call to solve issues of SME sector38 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation visits GCU17 minutes ago
-
HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agriculture, digitally-led ..52 minutes ago
-
USAID Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) to strengthen Pakistan's economy3 hours ago
-
Boeing, Airbus struggle to deliver planes as supply chain woes persist4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 February 20249 minutes ago
-
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt5 hours ago
-
CPEC projects underway in Pakistan to help local economy9 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 February 20249 minutes ago