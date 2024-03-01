Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 March 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.00 279.

10

USD 279.30 282.10

EURO 300.65 303.65

GBP 351.25 354.75

JPY 1.84 1.94

AED75.95 76.70

SAR74.20 74.95

CAD 204.50 207.50

AUD 180.00 183.00

