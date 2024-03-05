Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 March 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

00 279.10

USD 279.30 282.10

EURO 301.90 304.90

GBP 353.10 356.60

JPY 1.84 1.94

AED75.95 76.70

SAR74.20 74.95

CAD 204.20 207.20

AUD 179.00 182.00

APP/sh/

