Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 March 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
00 279.10
USD 279.30 282.10
EURO 301.90 304.90
GBP 353.10 356.60
JPY 1.84 1.94
AED75.95 76.70
SAR74.20 74.95
CAD 204.20 207.20
AUD 179.00 182.00
APP/sh/
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain11 minutes ago
-
Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment5 minutes ago
-
SECP, ministry of education sign MoU to promote financial literacy31 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's core consumer prices up 2.5 pct in February47 minutes ago
-
World stocks wobble over China growth target47 minutes ago
-
Sea-road intermodal transportation route opens, linking Vietnam, China's Guangxi10 minutes ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Understanding IRIS, Tax Notices Management” on March 72 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,700 per tola to Rs 223,9003 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar54 minutes ago
-
ZTBL provided Rs29.5 bln to 300,000 farmers in 202354 minutes ago