Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 March 2024

Published March 06, 2024

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 08, 2024

USD 279.1190

GBP 353.8671

EUR 302.8162

JPY 1.8556

