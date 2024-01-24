Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 January 2024

Published January 24, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING USD 283.05276.95

GBP 359.50 351.66

EUR 307.42 301.27

JPY 1.9143 1.8730

SAR 75.53 73.79

AED 77.08 75.

91

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44951

LIBOR 3M 5.58019

LIBOR 6M 5.60528

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.62277.62275.20272.56269.47266.50263.95

EUR 302.70301.82299.53297.03294.02291.09288.66

GBP 353.81 352.58349.56346.24342.32 338.54335.29

More Stories From Business