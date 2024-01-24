Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 January 2024
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING USD 283.05276.95
GBP 359.50 351.66
EUR 307.42 301.27
JPY 1.9143 1.8730
SAR 75.53 73.79
AED 77.08 75.
91
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44951
LIBOR 3M 5.58019
LIBOR 6M 5.60528
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.62277.62275.20272.56269.47266.50263.95
EUR 302.70301.82299.53297.03294.02291.09288.66
GBP 353.81 352.58349.56346.24342.32 338.54335.29
APP/ms
