Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 February 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85276.75

GBP 358.82 351.06

EUR 305.81 299.77

JPY 1.9286 1.8869

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.02 75.

86

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44282

LIBOR 3M 5.56804

LIBOR 6M 5.57439

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.42277.34275.11272.67269.75266.80264.59

EUR 301.20300.20298.20295.93293.11290.28288.26

GBP 353.20 351.87349.13346.08342.37 338.62335.82

APP/mzr/

