Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 February 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 06:39 PM
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85276.75
GBP 358.82 351.06
EUR 305.81 299.77
JPY 1.9286 1.8869
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.02 75.
86
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44282
LIBOR 3M 5.56804
LIBOR 6M 5.57439
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.42277.34275.11272.67269.75266.80264.59
EUR 301.20300.20298.20295.93293.11290.28288.26
GBP 353.20 351.87349.13346.08342.37 338.62335.82
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election prepa ..
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional poten ..
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencie ..
Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered
PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration
President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar
Five key facts about cancer
Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform
Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated
Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi
Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE
More Stories From Business
-
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional potential1 minute ago
-
EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal20 minutes ago
-
Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit17 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January36 minutes ago
-
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high36 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar36 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points36 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom22 minutes ago
-
Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cut hope22 minutes ago
-
CDWP okays Rs2 bln project, recommends 3 projects worth Rs136.6 bln 3 to ECNEC2 hours ago
-
Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profit22 minutes ago
-
ICCI and Bahria University to collaborate to promote entrepreneurship2 hours ago