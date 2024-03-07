Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 March 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.65 276.
56
GBP 359.97 352.19
EUR 308.12 302.02
JPY 1.9018 1.8607
SAR 75.36 73.74
AED 76.97 75.29
