Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.65 276.

56

GBP 359.97 352.19

EUR 308.12 302.02

JPY 1.9018 1.8607

SAR 75.36 73.74

AED 76.97 75.29

