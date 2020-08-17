Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3384 17.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 19, 2020
USD 167.8944
GBP 219.6059
EUR 198.6191
JPY 1.5726