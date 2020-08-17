UrduPoint.com
Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3384 17.08.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 19, 2020

USD 167.8944

GBP 219.6059

EUR 198.6191

JPY 1.5726

