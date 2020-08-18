Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3325 18.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 20, 2020
USD 168.1454
GBP 220.0014
EUR 198.9328
JPY 1.5791