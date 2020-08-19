Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3196 19.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 21, 2020
USD 168.1747
GBP 221.1834
EUR 200.0102
JPY 1.5920