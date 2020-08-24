Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2986 24.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 26, 2020
USD 168.2707
GBP 222.2519
EUR 198.7950
JPY 1.5950