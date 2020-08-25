KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3144 25.08.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 27, 2020

USD 168.3604

GBP 220.2491

EUR 198.8673

JPY 1.5906