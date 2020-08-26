Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2974 26.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 28, 2020
USD 168.3524
GBP 220.2049
EUR 198.9252
JPY 1.5832