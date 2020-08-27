Foreign Exchange Rates
Thu 27th August 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3081 27.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 31, 2020
USD 168.4181
GBP 221.4698
EUR 198.9523
JPY 1.5851