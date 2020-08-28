Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3073 28.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH SEPTEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 01, 2020
USD 167.3818
GBP 221.1778
EUR 198.0624
JPY 1.5780