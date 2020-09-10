UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3010 10.09.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH SEPTEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

USD 166.5028

GBP 215.6045

EUR 196.0404

JPY 1.5709

