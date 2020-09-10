Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3010 10.09.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH SEPTEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 14, 2020
USD 166.5028
GBP 215.6045
EUR 196.0404
JPY 1.5709