KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2819 15.09.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH SEPTEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 17, 2020

USD 166.1500

GBP 213.5692

EUR 197.1370

JPY 1.5685