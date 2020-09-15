Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2819 15.09.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH SEPTEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 17, 2020
USD 166.1500
GBP 213.5692
EUR 197.1370
JPY 1.5685