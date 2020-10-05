Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2505 05.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 07, 2020
USD 164.4833
GBP 212.8907
EUR 192.6922
JPY 1.5634