Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2448 06.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 6TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 08, 2020
USD 164.2972
GBP 212.7977
EUR 192.8685
JPY 1.5548