Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2338 07.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 09, 2020
USD 164.0065
GBP 212.6508
EUR 193.0357
JPY 1.5534