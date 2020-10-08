Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2393 08.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 13, 2020
USD 163.9500
GBP 211.7414
EUR 192.8052
JPY 1.5471