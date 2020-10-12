Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2464 13.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 14, 2020
USD 163.8134
GBP 212.0728
EUR 193.3162
JPY 1.5469