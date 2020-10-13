Foreign Exchange Rates
Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2464 13.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 15, 2020
USD 163.7918
GBP 213.4535
EUR 193.4545
JPY 1.5509