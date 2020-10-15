Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2545 15.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 19, 2020
USD 163.4567
GBP 210.9572
EUR 192.0453
JPY 1.5508