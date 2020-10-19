(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2533 19.10.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 21, 2020

USD 162.4658

GBP 210.1983

EUR 190.1825

JPY 1.5438