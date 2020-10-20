KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2575 20.10.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 22, 2020

USD 162.3545

GBP 210.8498

EUR 190.4256

JPY 1.5404