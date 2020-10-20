Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2575 20.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 22, 2020
USD 162.3545
GBP 210.8498
EUR 190.4256
JPY 1.5404