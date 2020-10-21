Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2543 21.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21ST OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 23, 2020
USD 162.2699
GBP 210.1071
EUR 191.1864
JPY 1.5372