Foreign Exchange Rates
Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2519 22.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 26, 2020
USD 162.1065
GBP 211.5166
EUR 192.2421
JPY 1.5450