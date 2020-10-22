(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2519 22.10.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 26, 2020

USD 162.1065

GBP 211.5166

EUR 192.2421

JPY 1.5450