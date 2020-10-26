Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2460 26.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 28, 2020
USD 161.3448
GBP 211.1519
EUR 191.0161
JPY 1.5422