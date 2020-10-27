Foreign Exchange Rates
Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2494 27.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 29, 2020
USD 161.0375
GBP 209.4937
EUR 190.4107
JPY 1.5354