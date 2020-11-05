Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2439 05.11.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 05TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 09, 2020
USD 159.7896
GBP 206.8796
EUR 186.8420
JPY 1.5227