Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2463 09.11.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 09TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 12, 2020
USD 159.0736
GBP 208.9432
EUR 188.4068
JPY 1.5378